Analysts Anticipate Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to post earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.41) and the lowest is ($1.78). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($5.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,396.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $5,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLMD opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $391.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.32. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $40.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.75.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

