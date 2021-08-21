Analysts Anticipate WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.31. WD-40 reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of WDFC stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.59. 124,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,756. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $183.55 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59 and a beta of -0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 8,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.46, for a total transaction of $2,038,614.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at $23,613,341.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

