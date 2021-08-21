Analysts Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Announce $2.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.87. Cintas reported earnings per share of $2.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $10.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $11.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $391.81 on Friday. Cintas has a 1-year low of $307.65 and a 1-year high of $396.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $383.27. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

