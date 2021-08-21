Analysts Expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) to Post -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Mersana Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295,206.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NASDAQ:MRSN traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 526,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $836.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 21,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $263,250.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $102,121.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,321 shares of company stock valued at $768,504. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.