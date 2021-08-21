Analysts Expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) to Post -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Mersana Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295,206.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NASDAQ:MRSN traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 526,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $836.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 21,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $263,250.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $102,121.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,321 shares of company stock valued at $768,504. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

