Analysts Expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). SailPoint Technologies reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.09. 609,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,780. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -105.09 and a beta of 1.88.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $939,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,928,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,270 shares of company stock worth $1,764,861 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

