Analysts Expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce $91.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings. The Lovesac posted sales of $61.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year sales of $433.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.60 million to $437.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $508.94 million, with estimates ranging from $486.81 million to $525.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

LOVE traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, hitting $51.30. 501,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,103. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.45.

In other The Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after buying an additional 927,377 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,884,000 after buying an additional 101,521 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after buying an additional 92,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after buying an additional 84,340 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

