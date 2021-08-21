Analysts Expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will report $42.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.60 million to $44.40 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year sales of $137.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.37 million to $151.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $347.75 million, with estimates ranging from $314.50 million to $386.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zai Lab.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $1,293,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $17,909,361.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,291,219.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 333,984 shares of company stock valued at $55,540,458. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 1,008.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,250,000 after buying an additional 1,286,327 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after buying an additional 1,081,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,536,000 after buying an additional 1,037,855 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,141,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,171,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.17. 967,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,759. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.12. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $72.42 and a 1 year high of $193.54.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

