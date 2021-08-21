Analysts Offer Predictions for Ero Copper Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ERO. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC upped their target price on Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.30.

Shares of ERO opened at C$22.23 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$17.24 and a 12 month high of C$29.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

