Analysts Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT at $27.00

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 49,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 277,726 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after purchasing an additional 160,836 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $2,646,000. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLDP stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

