Analysts Set Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) PT at $15.25

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

FTMNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of FTMNF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,305. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

