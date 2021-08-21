Analysts Set Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target at $312.91

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $312.91.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE:PSA opened at $324.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $202.96 and a 52-week high of $326.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,366,000 after buying an additional 137,018 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after buying an additional 1,328,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,433,000 after buying an additional 26,558 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,620,000 after buying an additional 37,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

