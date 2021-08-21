Analysts Set Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target at $124.23

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $110.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $57.73 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.70.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $468,281.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,619.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,164 shares of company stock valued at $7,022,792. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 109.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 92.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

