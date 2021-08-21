Analysts Set Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Target Price at $181.31

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on VMC. Truist upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $183.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.24. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $119.28 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

