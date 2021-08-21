Analyzing Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) and CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) and CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.4% of CyberArk Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and CyberArk Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data443 Risk Mitigation $2.47 million 1.26 -$13.91 million N/A N/A CyberArk Software $464.43 million 13.04 -$5.76 million $0.55 281.64

CyberArk Software has higher revenue and earnings than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Profitability

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and CyberArk Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data443 Risk Mitigation -208.18% N/A -148.08% CyberArk Software -8.68% -2.32% -1.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Data443 Risk Mitigation and CyberArk Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A CyberArk Software 0 2 13 0 2.87

CyberArk Software has a consensus price target of $175.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.14%. Given CyberArk Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CyberArk Software is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Risk and Volatility

Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -5.12, suggesting that its share price is 612% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberArk Software has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CyberArk Software beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the provision of data security services. Its product lines include ClassiDocs, is enterprise software that runs on-premises or in the cloud; DataExpress NonStop (DXNS), secures Managed File Transfer solutions exclusively for the HPE NonStop platform; DataExpress Open Platform (DXOP), secures Managed File Transfer solutions for open platforms such as Microsoft Windows, UNIX, Linux and OSX DXOP supports all of the power, reliability and functionality of DXNS capabilities for the Open Platform capabilities; ARALOC, is a cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices using custom branded and configured applications for iPad, iPhone, Android, PC and Mac; ArcMail, provides simple, secure and cost-effective email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; FileFacets, provides data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD, and GDPR compliance in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data within corporate networks, servers, content management systems, email, desktops and laptops; WordPress GDPR Framework, is a data protocol to identify and classify regulated data in the European Union that falls under the GDPR; Resilient Access, is an Access Control Manager, which enables fine-grained access controls across myriad platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms like Salesforce, Box.Net, Google G Suite, Microsoft OneDrive and others. The company was founded by Jason Remillard on May 4, 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

