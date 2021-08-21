Analyzing InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sabra Health Care REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sabra Health Care REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Sabra Health Care REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 151.25% 12.67% 8.10% Sabra Health Care REIT -4.25% -0.75% -0.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Sabra Health Care REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $119.41 million 15.73 $112.46 million N/A N/A Sabra Health Care REIT $598.57 million 5.68 $138.42 million $1.74 8.85

Sabra Health Care REIT has higher revenue and earnings than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Sabra Health Care REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 7 0 2.78 Sabra Health Care REIT 0 1 4 0 2.80

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 26.91%. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus target price of $20.17, indicating a potential upside of 30.95%. Given Sabra Health Care REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sabra Health Care REIT is more favorable than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust.

Risk & Volatility

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sabra Health Care REIT beats InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

