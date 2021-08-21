Analyzing Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) & COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS)

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) and Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get COMSovereign alerts:

This table compares COMSovereign and Iteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMSovereign N/A N/A N/A Iteris 0.32% 0.89% 0.57%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for COMSovereign and Iteris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMSovereign 0 0 0 0 N/A Iteris 0 0 2 0 3.00

Iteris has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 75.28%. Given Iteris’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iteris is more favorable than COMSovereign.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares COMSovereign and Iteris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMSovereign $9.43 million 13.92 -$37.08 million N/A N/A Iteris $117.14 million 1.94 $10.13 million $0.01 542.00

Iteris has higher revenue and earnings than COMSovereign.

Risk and Volatility

COMSovereign has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iteris has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of COMSovereign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Iteris shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of COMSovereign shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Iteris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Iteris beats COMSovereign on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMSovereign

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies. It also offers intelligent batteries and back-up power solutions for use in cellular towers and other radio access network infrastructures, as well as automotive, aerospace, and marine vehicles; and tethered drones and aerostats for use in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, as well as communication applications for national defense and security customers. In addition, the company is developing silicon photonic devices used in data interconnects, communication networks, and computing systems. Further, it provides maintenance and support services, as well as other professional services, such as engineering, designing, and developing a range of next-generation network systems and system components. The company was formerly known as Drone Aviation Holding Corp. and changed its name to ComSovereign Holding Corp. in November 2019. ComSovereign Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc. engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. It operates through the following segments: Roadway Sensors, and Transportation Systems. The Roadway Sensors segment provides advanced detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management that collectively comprise family of Vantage sensors. The Transportation Systems segment provides engineering and specialized consulting services, cloud-enabled managed services, performance measurement and traffic analytics solutions. The company was founded by Joel Slutzky in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.