Analyzing RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) & Compass (NYSE:COMP)

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and Compass (NYSE:COMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.3% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Compass shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares RumbleON and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -2.57% -84.44% -11.53% Compass N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RumbleON and Compass’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $416.43 million 0.27 -$25.00 million ($9.48) -3.52 Compass $3.72 billion 1.67 -$270.20 million N/A N/A

RumbleON has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RumbleON and Compass, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 2 0 3.00 Compass 0 2 7 0 2.78

RumbleON currently has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.90%. Compass has a consensus price target of $23.38, suggesting a potential upside of 48.32%. Given RumbleON’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Compass.

Summary

Compass beats RumbleON on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics and Transportation Service segment provides automotive transportation services primarily between dealerships and auctions. It operates a platform that facilitates the ability of all participants in the supply chain, including RumbleOn, other dealers, and consumers to buy-sell-trade-finance-transport pre-owned vehicles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

