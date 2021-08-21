Anna Man-Yue Ladd-Kruger Buys 10,000 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Stock

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) CFO Anna Man-Yue Ladd-Kruger bought 10,000 shares of McEwen Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $10,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anna Man-Yue Ladd-Kruger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Anna Man-Yue Ladd-Kruger bought 20,000 shares of McEwen Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $21,400.00.

NYSE MUX opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $454.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.18. McEwen Mining Inc has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,258,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,555 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 8.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 15,165,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after buying an additional 1,196,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 1,941.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,735,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,956,000 after buying an additional 13,063,008 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in McEwen Mining in the first quarter worth $11,509,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,502,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after buying an additional 161,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

