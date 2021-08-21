Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will post sales of $410.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $393.00 million and the highest is $427.29 million. Annaly Capital Management posted sales of $447.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

NLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

NLY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.53. 11,003,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,603,524. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

