Antofagasta plc (ANTO) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on October 1st

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share by the mining company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,399 ($18.28) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,457.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.79 billion and a PE ratio of 37.81. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 1,278 ($16.70).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

