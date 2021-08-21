Antofagasta plc (ANTO) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on October 1st

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share by the mining company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,399 ($18.28) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,457.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.79 billion and a PE ratio of 37.81. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 1,278 ($16.70).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
