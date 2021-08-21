AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Stock Price Down 7.1%

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s share price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.89. 21,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,654,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

In related news, President David J. Lee acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPH. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

