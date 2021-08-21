Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Trading Up 5.2%

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s share price was up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.08 and last traded at $30.08. Approximately 3,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 220,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $8,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter valued at $4,401,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 60.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

