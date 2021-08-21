Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APRE. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aprea Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.15.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.02. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 380.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

