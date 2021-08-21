Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APRE. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aprea Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.15.
Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.02. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 380.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.
Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.
