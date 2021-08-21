ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Update

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,800 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 248,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ARC opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. ARC Document Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $117.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 24,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $57,768.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 46,719 shares of company stock valued at $103,090 over the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

