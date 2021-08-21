Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Decreases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 1.5% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 967,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,761 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $314,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.92.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,309 shares of company stock worth $320,395. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

