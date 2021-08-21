Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,941,058.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,227,918 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,246. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $90.76.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.