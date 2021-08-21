Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $659,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,285,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,238. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

