Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $659,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.30. 3,285,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,897,238. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.