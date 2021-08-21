Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Raises Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,366,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,230. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

