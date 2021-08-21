Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 850 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Danaher by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Danaher by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,025 shares of company stock worth $16,600,153 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,295,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,664. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $323.42. The stock has a market cap of $229.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

