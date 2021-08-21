ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $34.60

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.60, but opened at $32.60. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $32.79, with a volume of 67,153 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MT. TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.01.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is -32.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 5.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

