ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $34.60

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.60, but opened at $32.60. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $32.79, with a volume of 67,153 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MT. TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.01.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is -32.47%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 5.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
