Argent Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $41,774,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,095,000 after purchasing an additional 976,318 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $15,970,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,375,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,494,000 after purchasing an additional 371,537 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $12,199,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SRC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 420,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,107. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.26.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.76.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

