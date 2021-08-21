Argent Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 377.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,721 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,868.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.