Argent Advisors Inc. Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNMA. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 98,756 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 77,584 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 72,375 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 930,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,539,000 after buying an additional 24,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,081,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.06.

