Argent Advisors Inc. Has $777,000 Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $993,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580,235 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,905 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $124,834,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,599.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 466,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,900,000 after purchasing an additional 439,197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.53. 6,085,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,297,348. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

