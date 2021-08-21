Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Argent Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 192,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,683,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $100.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.06. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $104.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

