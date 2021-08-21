Arizona State Retirement System Has $106.45 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,836 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.9% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $106,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,503,291 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,002,418,000 after purchasing an additional 38,142 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 272,207 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $429.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,410. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The company has a market capitalization of $405.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $410.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

