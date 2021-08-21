Arizona State Retirement System Has $106.45 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,836 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.9% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $106,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,503,291 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,002,418,000 after purchasing an additional 38,142 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 272,207 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $429.71. 2,401,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,410. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $410.27. The firm has a market cap of $405.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

