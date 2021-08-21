Arizona State Retirement System Has $37.17 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $37,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $525,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $477,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.67. 9,335,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,794,512. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

