Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $36,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $264,248,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,712 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,989,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,808 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,497,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,506,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.06. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $104.77. The stock has a market cap of $183.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on MS. Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

