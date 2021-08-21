Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,947 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.9% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Facebook were worth $234,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 800.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock valued at $883,691,385. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $359.37. 8,697,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,962,672. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

