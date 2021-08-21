Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,084 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $48,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

MCD traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,872. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

