Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,229 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,670 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $41,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.71. 1,608,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

