Arizona State Retirement System Sells 311 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $33,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after acquiring an additional 360,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,476,000 after acquiring an additional 229,934 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,793,000 after acquiring an additional 228,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,454,000 after acquiring an additional 41,741 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,605. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

