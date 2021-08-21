ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $115.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.70. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

