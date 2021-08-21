ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:ARKX)

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,128 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,780% compared to the typical volume of 60 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKX. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $484,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,030,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000.

ARKX stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.52. ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

