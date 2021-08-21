Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 94.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 97.5% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 221.6% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 347,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 239,323 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.96. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

