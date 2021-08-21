Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Short Interest Down 19.1% in July

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 922,700 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000.

Shares of AWI stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,843. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.23. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

