ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) CEO Sells $4,662,682.22 in Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $4,662,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $105.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.08. ASGN Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $110.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in ASGN by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ASGN during the second quarter worth $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in ASGN by 8.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in ASGN by 0.9% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ASGN by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

