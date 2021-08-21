ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) CEO Theodore S. Hanson Sells 8,902 Shares

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ASGN stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ASGN Incorporated has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $110.52.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.25 million. Analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASGN shares. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.